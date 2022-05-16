Washington, D.C. (WTNH) – U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, is joining the chair of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, the Diaper Bank of Connecticut and local families in Washington D.C. at 9:30 A.M to demand swift action to address the concerning shortage of baby formula.

The Diaper Bank of Connecticut is holding a conference at 9:30 A.M. to address the shortage at 370 State St. in New Haven.

U.S. Rep. Rosa Delauro wrote two letters to the Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission urging for an urgent solution to the shortage.

The letter to the FDA presses the agency for answers on what steps are being taken to both alleviate the shortage and get safe formula in the hands of families who are reliant on it.

Delauro wrote a second letter alongside Blumenthal to the FTC pressing the commission to investigate reports to price gauging and scams that exploit the scarcity of formula. Several incidents of price gauging have been reported in the state.

The shortage was caused by both a recall from a major producer’s plant as well as global supply chain issues dropping the supply of formula to alarmingly low levels.