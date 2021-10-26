Sen. Blumenthal leading hearing about the impact of social media on young children

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – The impact of social media on young children is the focus of a hearing on Capitol Hill being led by Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Executives from Tik Tok, YouTube, and Snapchat are testifying at the hearing on Tuesday. Blumenthal and other senators say the sites use algorithms that hammer young users with more content that could be potentially harmful to their mental and physical health.

Blumenthal says he hopes the hearing will lead to new legislation that will safeguard children and give tools to parents to help them protect their children when they are online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss