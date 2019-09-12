Sen. Blumenthal, officials to call on FDA to ban e-cigarettes

(WTNH) — In the wake of more fatalities and illnesses related to vaping, Senator Richard Blumenthal and others in Congress are calling on the FDA to immediately ban all flavored e-cigarettes.

They also want tighter regulations on all e-cigarette products. This comes as President Trump announced Wednesday that he’s considering a ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

Senators say a recent spike of more than 450 cases of severe lung disease in kids and young adults is evidence of a public health crisis that calls for immediate action.