NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two days after the primary, Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke out about his opponent, Republican candidate Leora Levy. This is the first time he has spoken out since before the primary.

Blumenthal wouldn’t reference her by name, but he did reference Levy’s views as, “way outside the mainstream.”

“She opposes a woman’s right to determine her own healthcare decisions and reproductive rights. She opposes common sense gun safety measures that I’ve championed in Congress, and she supports calling January 6 legitimate political discourse. The contrast simply couldn’t be clearer,” Blumenthal said.

Levy told News 8 she doesn’t think former President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the January 6 attack at the Capitol.

“I understand Senator Blumenthal has already hit me this morning and you know what, we’re hitting it right back at him,” Levy said.

News 8 asked Blumenthal if he was surprised by Levy’s win when she was considered the underdog candidate in the Republican primary.

“I’m not going to go into whether I was surprised or not. I think many who voted for her opponent were pretty surprised,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal says his campaign is focused on bringing down prices like gas, pharmaceutical drugs, fighting climate change, and establishing aid for manufacturing.

“I hope the voters of Connecticut make me their choice,” Blumenthal said.

In the meantime, Blumenthal says protecting Connecticut and its citizens remains his top priority and purpose.