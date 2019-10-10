Sen. Blumenthal to call on Uber, Lyft for passenger protection

(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will be calling on two ride share companies on Thursday to protect their passengers.

Officials say at least two sexual assaults by Uber and Lyft drivers have been reported in Connecticut.

On Thursday, Senator Blumenthal will demand answers about what the process is for dealing with reports of sexual assault and harassment by drivers, how they conduct background checks, and other safety measures.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.