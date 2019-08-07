Sen. Blumenthal to demand FDA to force sunscreen makers to tell truth on product labeling

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is demanding the Food and Drug Administration to force sunscreen makers to tell the truth regarding labeling on their products.

On Wednesday morning, Senator Blumenthal will call upon the FDA to swiftly implement their proposed sunscreen regulation as required under the Sunscreen Innovation Act. This proposed regulation will ensure that non-prescription, commercially-available sunscreens are safe, effective, and properly labeled.

Senator Blumenthal says the FDA has failed to stop deceptive and misleading labeling. Blumenthal says as cancer rates sky rocket, consumers deserve to know how safe and effective sunscreen products really are.

The event will take place in Hartford at 11 a.m.

