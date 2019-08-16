Sen. Blumenthal to hold rally on decimation of Endangered Species Act

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– Senator Richard Blumenthal and environmental advocates will hold a rally in Rocky Hill to denounce the decimation of Endangered Species Act.

According to Senator Blumenthal’s office, the Trump adminstration’s rollbacks to the endangered species act would have a negative impact on Connecticut

That rally will take place at 11 a.m. at Rocky Hill Ferry Park.