Sen. Blumenthal to urge Senate to pass HOT CARS Act

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is taking action to prevent hot car deaths in Connecticut on Monday in a press conference.

Senator Blumenthal along with the general manager of Chevrolet of Milford will be urging the Senate to pass the HOT CARS Act, a legislation that would require rear seat reminders when a vehicle is turned off.

According to Senator Blumenthal, 31 children in the U.S. have died this year after being left alone in cars, including seven in the month of August.

The general manager of Chevrolet of Milford will demonstrate how a rear seat reminder works at the press conference in Milford at 11 a.m.

