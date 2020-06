MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- In honor of Pride Month, Milford Pride is partnering with Hawkwood Games to present LGBTQ+ trivia night over Zoom on Monday.

Topics in the event will include pop culture, along with LGBTQ+ history and icons. It starts at 7 p.m. There is a small entry fee of $5.50. You can get more information on Milford Pride's official Facebook page.