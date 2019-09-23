Sen. Murphy, CT officials to discuss ways to combat youth homelessness in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Chris Murphy will discuss strategies with Connecticut officials on solutions to ending youth homelessness on Monday in Hartford.

Sen. Murphy along with the Connecticut State Department of Education will work to figure out how they can get those who are homeless to improve their school attendance.

Senator Murphy plans to attend several events on Monday to get the conversation started. The first meeting is planned to start at 10:30 a.m. in Hartford.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.