NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – State Sen. Chris Murphy is walking across the state for the sixth time. He started Monday by kayaking from Massachusetts into Connecticut ending in Sharon.

On Tuesday Sen. Murphy walked from Cornwall to Litchfield and on Wednesday he walked from Litchfield to Naugatuck.

On Thursday, Sen. Murphy walked from Naugatuck to New Haven. Sen. Murphy said the walk is a way to put him in touch with voters who would never call or write his office.

Sen. Murphy touched upon some highly discussed topics such as gun violence and abortion rights on his walk.

“Most people are talking about gun violence. especially here in the new haven area. I’ve had a lot of people very thankful for the gun violence safety bill we passed. A lot of parents are still fearful for their kids. I’ve had a lot of people worried about what’s happening on the supreme court. That’s been a real shock to the system here in Connecticut,” said Sen. Murphy.