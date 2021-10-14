Sen. Richard Blumenthal, AG William Tong hold emergency summit to discuss policing on social media platforms

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

(WTNH) – Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and Attorney General William Tong are at New Britain High School for an emergency summit of students, staff, and administrators.

They are discussing how Tik Tok’s lack of policing on their platform is causing damage to schools and students while disrupting the learning process.

New 8’s Dennis House asked Blumenthal what he hopes to accomplish.

“We hope to impose greater responsibility to protect children, and some of what Tik Tok is allowing to happen on its site like challenges that cause kids to hit their teachers really is unacceptable. So, we hope more responsibility, but the message is I’m going to hear it from parents, teachers, and community leaders, and demand more responsibility from big tech in general,” Blumenthal said.

Last month, a challenge posted on Tik Tok led to students vandalizing restrooms at a number of Connecticut schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

