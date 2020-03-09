Sen. Ted Cruz self-quarantines after coming into contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19

Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, points as he speaks at a campaign stop at Waukesha County Exposition Center, Monday, April 4, 2016, in Waukesha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

HOUSTON, TX (WTNH) — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced that he is self-isolating himself in his home in Texas strictly out of precaution after a brief encounter with an individual he came in contact with who later tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Sunday, Sen. Cruz said that he was informed that 10 days ago at CPAC he interacted with a person who is currently symptomatic and now positive for coronavirus. This interaction consisted of a handshake and brief conversation.

While Sen. Cruz says he is not experiencing any symptoms, he wanted to give his constituents piece of mind. Sen. Cruz says his brief interaction with this person does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine.

