State Sen. Will Haskell will not seek reelection in 2022

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — State Sen. Will Haskell (D-Westport) announced Monday he would not seek reelection in 2022.
After serving two terms, Haskell said he plans to attend law school and spend more time with loved ones.
After serving two terms, Haskell said he plans to attend law school and spend more time with loved ones.
Since his election to the State Senate in November 2018, Haskell has served as Senate Chair of the Higher Education & Employment Advancement and Transportation Committees, in addition to serving on several other committees.
“I am forever grateful to have had the opportunity to represent the people of the 26th District over the last few years. My constituents took a chance on me when I was just 22, having freshly graduated from college. And since then, I’ve worked tirelessly in Hartford and at home to live up to their trust. Together, we’ve made it possible for students to graduate from community colleges and find good jobs in Connecticut with no debt. Parents and families will be able to spend time with their newborns, or loved ones who are ill, without worrying about their next paycheck. We’ve raised the minimum wage, legalized cannabis, enacted the strongest gun laws in the country and remained focused on the future. Through the pandemic, we’ve worked to keep Connecticut residents protected; first by delivering groceries and prescriptions, then by getting folks vaccinated. During my time as a legislator I’ve learned so much about our state, about democracy and myself. I ran for office because I thought my community needed a change. I still think government works best when new voices have a chance to shape public policy, and I think the 26th district is ready for a new voice.”Will Haskell