State Sen. Will Haskell will not seek reelection in 2022

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — State Sen. Will Haskell (D-Westport) announced Monday he would not seek reelection in 2022.

After serving two terms, Haskell said he plans to attend law school and spend more time with loved ones.

“I am forever grateful to have had the opportunity to represent the people of the 26th District over the last few years,” Haskell said in a statement. “My constituents took a chance on me when I was just 22, having freshly graduated from college. And since then, I’ve worked tirelessly in Hartford and at home to live up to their trust.”

Since his election to the State Senate in November 2018, Haskell has served as Senate Chair of the Higher Education & Employment Advancement and Transportation Committees, in addition to serving on several other committees.

