Senate Democrats announce Juneteenth agenda for 2020 Special Session

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Senate Democratic Caucus announced Friday policy proposals to address police accountability and systemic racial inequities during the 2020 special session.

“Our message to the people of Connecticut is simple: we hear you and we will take action,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney. “There are moments in our history that pass us by and there are moments that turn into movements.”

Officials aim to reform criminal justice and police accountability policies, provide more economic opportunities, address educational inequality, reform health care, and address housing, the environment, and voting rights.

The proposals include reforms such as banning chokeholds and other unnecessary police actions, decertify police convicted of misconduct, require police to intervene if another is engaging in brutality or misconduct, and more.

The full list of legislative proposals outlined can be seen here.