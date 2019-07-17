1  of  4
Breaking News
Pita Pal Foods hummus products recalled over possible Listeria contamination Deceased body found in Naugatuck River Southington fire crews battle structure fire on Clark Street Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Senate leaders ask for appeal of Tweed runway expansion ruling

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An effort to stop the runway expansion at Tweed-New Haven Airport is now underway.

State Senators Martin Looney and Len Fasano are urging State Attorney General William Tong to appeal last week’s ruling by a federal appeals court.

It stated Tweed can move forward with a runway expansion to bring more flights to the airport. Senators are concerned about safety, traffic, and noise. Both represent areas near Tweed.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss