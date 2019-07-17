Senate leaders ask for appeal of Tweed runway expansion ruling

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An effort to stop the runway expansion at Tweed-New Haven Airport is now underway.

State Senators Martin Looney and Len Fasano are urging State Attorney General William Tong to appeal last week’s ruling by a federal appeals court.

It stated Tweed can move forward with a runway expansion to bring more flights to the airport. Senators are concerned about safety, traffic, and noise. Both represent areas near Tweed.

