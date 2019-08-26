Senator Blumenthal, CT officials to call attention to Epipen rising cost, stock shortages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials will bring attention to the rising prices and shortages of Epipens on Monday.

Senator Richard Blumenthal will stand with advocates and other officials in Hartford to demand the life-saving medication to be accessible to everyone.

Officials say many parents are struggling to get a hold of Epipens for the start of the new school year because prices have risen 500 percent in the past ten years.

Additionally, manufacturing delays have caused a shortage of the medication.

The press event is said to take place at 12:30 p.m. Monday.