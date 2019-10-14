Senator Blumenthal, environmental officials to speak out against PFAS in firefighting foam

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal will be speaking out against the use of firefighting foam containing dangerous chemicals called PFAS on Monday.

Senator Blumenthal will be joined by the mayor of Windsor as well as environmental officials when he demands the FAA to take steps to eliminate PFAS in firefighting foam nationwide. Right now, his office says the Federal Aviation Agency only allows airport firefighting foam containing PFAS. They say other countries have successfully done away with the chemical for a decade. The Connecticut Fund for the Environment says the Farmington River is one of the best trout streams in the world. Or at least it was before these two spills.

PFAS stands for ‘Per and Polyfluoroalkyl,’ and it’s in a lot of things. It’s used specifically in airplane fires, because it helps put out flames involving jet fuel. Back in June, a faulty alarm at an airport hanger released a bunch of that foam, and it ended up down in storm drains that lead to the Farmington River.

A couple weeks ago when that World War II era bomber crashed, they used more PFAS firefighting foam, and it ended up in the river the same way. PFAS have been linked to cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, and increased risk of asthma and thyroid disease.

The news conference is set for 11 a.m. at the Windsor Boat Ramp.