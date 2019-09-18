Senator Blumenthal introduces bill to block ‘public charge’ rule

(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is fighting a Trump Administration rule that would block legal immigrants, who would need public assistance.

The new rule would block legal immigration for people who would need things like medicaid, food stamps, and housing benefits. Sen. Blumenthal says the expanded rule will hurt immigrants.

The trump administration says it reinforces the need for self-sufficiency.

Blumenthal says it’s up to Congress to speak up against the rule, which is scheduled to go into effect on October 15th.