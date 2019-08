HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Senator Richard Blumenthal will be in Hartford to make sure the needs of section 8 housing residents are being met.

Last year, HUD terminated the section 8 program at three apartment complexes. Those residents were issued vouchers for them to find housing in the private rental market.

Senator Blumenthal will meet with housing advocates at 11:45 a.m. at the Christian Activities Council Office on Vine Street.