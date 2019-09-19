Senator Murphy, other Democrats push Republicans to take on stalled gun control

(WTNH) — Senator Chris Murphy and other Democratic lawmakers are once again pushing for Republicans to take on stalled gun control bills.

On the Senate floor Tuesday, the group said it was fed up with inaction and demanded that Republicans allow a vote on a bill to close loopholes in the federal gun background check law.

“People love background checks,” Murphy said. “Apple pie, baseball, and grandma — none of them are as popular as background checks are.”

H.R. 8 is the universal background check bill that passed the House in February.

Republicans said they’re waiting on guidance from President Donald Trump on what type of proposal he would support. They hope to have guidance from the White House soon.