Senators Blumenthal and Murphy help introduce Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act

(WTNH) – Connecticut Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy introduced the Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act on Wednesday along with fellow Senate Democrats.

]The new legislation aims to change the way children are treated at the U.S.-Mexico border from the time they arrive at the border and claim asylum to the resolution of their asylum case.

“The senseless inhumane treatment of children and families at the border must end immediately,” said Blumenthal and Murphy. “Through policies of fear and cruelty, this administration has caused irreparable damage to children at the border by separating families, denying them access to basic hygiene and disregarding proper health and nutrition standards.”

The new legislation would set concrete standards for how migrant children are treated at the border, including requirements that all children have access to hygiene products, are given three nutritious meals a day and are housed in Border Patrol Stations that meet minimum health and safety standards.

The Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act would also provide resources to non-profit centers that provide humanitarian assistance to migrant children and it would increase Congressional oversight of facility conditions at the border.

