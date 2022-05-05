WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – For seniors at Crosby High School in Waterbury, there’s a reason to celebrate. It’s college acceptance day and the future couldn’t be brighter.

“It’s a day where we honor all our students who have been accepted into a two-year or a four-year college, a trade school, or the military,” said Principal Michael Veronneau.

Parents and community leaders were on hand for the celebration. They’re all there to honor students who managed to succeed even in the midst of a pandemic.

Many have been accepted to five different colleges or universities.

“The students that are celebrated today are role models for all of the underclassmen. They can see what success looks like,” Veronneau said.

While many of the seniors plan to go to college, not everyone has decided where they’re headed or what their major will be.

“I decided on nursing because I feel like I am a great person to, I love dealing with people, I love taking care of them, and making people happy,” said Jada Santos.

“It’s going to be a big step in my life. It’s going to be something that I have to adapt to and change, but I feel like it’s going to be fun,” said Jeffrey Burke.

Speaking to the graduating class, the superintendent of schools became emotional recalling her journey to higher learning. She offered students words of encouragement.

“There will always be a gatekeeper. There will always be someone who says that you can’t but build on those that will always speak like into you,” said Dr. Verna Ruffin, Waterbury Superintendent of Schools.

There are 150 Crosby seniors who are headed off to college or the military in the fall. There are 70 who are eligible for scholarships to help them make that dream a reality.