Sephora changing store makeup usage rules over coronavirus concerns

(CNN) — Sephora is making some major changes.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all paid and free in-store services at Sephora are suspended.

The cosmetics retailer says it’s taking precautionary measures to protect employees and customers.

Shoppers instead will be encouraged to learn how to use and apply product on face charts, or they can try a virtual digital makeover, instead.

Sephora is also undertaking weekly deep cleanings of its stores and distribution centers.

The beauty chain is also waiving shipping fees through March to encourage shopping from home.

Employees who feel sick are encouraged to self-quarantine and they will continue to collect their pay.

These actions are in addition to Sephora’s recent decision to cancel its annual meeting.