NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle versus car accident on Ella Grasso Boulevard in New Haven. The road in the area of Adeline St. remains closed.

According to a New Haven Emergency Operations spokesman, police, fire department, and an ambulance were called to the area of 520 Ella T. Grasso Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. for the accident.

The injured person has been taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with very critical life threatening injuries.

At this time there is no information on when the road will reopen.