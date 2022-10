SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are investigating a serious crash on Friday evening.

Police said West Street from West Queen Street to the Bristol town line is closed due to the crash.

People heading to Lake Compounce should be advised that the main entrance is closed. Visitors should use the entrance on Route 229 in Bristol.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.