KENT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are responding to a car that went into a river in Kent on Friday afternoon.

The Kent Fire Department confirmed that a car went into the Housatonic River in the area of Schaghticoke Road just before 3 p.m.

State police said one person was brought to the hospital via LifeStar with serious injuries.

The state police accident reconstruction unit is on the scene to investigate the crash.

