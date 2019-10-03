Serious injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Serious injuries are being reported after a multi-vehicle crash in Hamden.

The incident happened before 10:30 Wednesday night in the 2900 block State Street.

Fire crews said the wreck involved a car and a truck.

Crews had to extricate at least one victim. It is not clear which vehicle he/she was in.

Officials have not said what caused the crash. It is unclear how many people were injured and to what degree.

State Street remains closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.