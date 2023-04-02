Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is dead after the car she was riding in collided with a police cruiser in Vernon on Sunday night, according to police.

The accident happened at the intersection of Bolton Road and Hartford Turnpike just after 7 p.m. A police cruiser was exiting the police station to respond to an officer in need of assistance. The cruiser had its lights flashing.

A white Nissan Sentra struck the cruiser at the intersection. The 32-year-old woman, who was in the front passenger seat, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver, a male in his early 30s, was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

A child in the backseat was also brought to a nearby hospital with injuries.

The officer driving the cruiser was the only occupant of the vehicle and sustained injuries, but is expected to be OK, according to the Vernon Police Department.

The road is expected to be closed for the foreseeable future.

