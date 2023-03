A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 6 in Woodbury is shut down following a car crash on Saturday night, according to state police.

The accident happened on Main Street near the intersection of Route 6 and Route 64. Possible serious injuries have been reported.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to use alternate routes.