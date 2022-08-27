TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A serious motor vehicle accident sent two to the hospital, one of which was transported via Lifestar, according to Vernon Police.

The accident took place around 12:20 p.m. at 220 Hartford Turnpike between a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was hospitalized, as was a female passenger in her 40s who was taken via Lifestar helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was not seriously injured.

The road is closed as an investigation into the crash takes place.