Sesame allergies are more common than previously thought

News

by: Nexstar Media Group, CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ/CNN) — Sesame allergies are a lot more common than previously thought.

New research says about one and a half million children and adults may have a sesame allergy.

That’s about point 49 percent of the population.

That’s a jump from a previous study that said a tenth of a percent of the population was allergic to sesame.

Sesame is the ninth most common allergy but isn’t required to be listed on food labels.

