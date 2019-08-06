Sesame allergies are more common than previously thought

(WTAJ/CNN) — Sesame allergies are a lot more common than previously thought.
New research says about one and a half million children and adults may have a sesame allergy.
That’s about point 49 percent of the population.
That’s a jump from a previous study that said a tenth of a percent of the population was allergic to sesame.
Sesame is the ninth most common allergy but isn’t required to be listed on food labels.
