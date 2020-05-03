28 people rescued from breakwater at Seaside Park

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport officials say 28 people were rescued from the breakwater at Seaside Park late Saturday night.

No injuries were reported.

Police officers from the city’s harbor unit initially responded to a call of at least ten people stuck on the rocks in Bridgeport Harbor.

BPT ECC notified that about 10 people stranded on the rocks at Seaside Park. BFD and BPD Marine Units responding to conduct a water rescue. — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) May 3, 2020

According to officials, some fishermen tried to wade through the water but could not make it to shore due to high tide. They turned around and went back to the breakwater.

The fire department is sending out two boats to respond and AMR.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.