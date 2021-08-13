Several state park swimming areas closed due to water quality issues

(WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has announced that five swimming areas are closed on Friday.

DEEP announced that the swimming areas at Gardner Lake State Park, Gay City STate Park, Lake Waramaug State Park, and Quaddick State Park are closed due to retesting for an increase in bacteria.

The retesting will take place on August 14.

The fifth state park that is closed is Masamoquest Brook State Park due to maintenance. It will be closed for the full 2021 season.

For more information head to https://portal.ct.gov/DEEP/State-Parks/Recreation-Information/State-Swimming-Area-Water-Quality-Report