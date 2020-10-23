Severed finger leads to arrest in log splitter theft in Tennessee

MARLOW, Tenn. (WATE) — A severed finger pointed deputies to a suspect Thursday during an investigation into a recent theft in Tennessee.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen log splitter at a property where the severed finger was found along with a cellphone, tools and other items.

Detectives found that Hugh Seeber had been dropped off at Methodist Medical Center with a missing finger. The 50-year-old was then transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville for treatment.

Anderson County Detective Sean Flynn met him there, taking the severed finger with him.

Seeber was later charged with felony theft of property.