SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Seymour man was arrested for allegedly shooting a gun during a fight at a Shelton bar on February 11.

Police said an altercation occurred at Center Street Social when the bar was closing. According to police, a fight erupted between several men and four shots were fired.

No one was injured and all people involved fled the scene before police arrived.

On Saturday, police arrested 32-year-old Roberto Cales who allegedly fired the gun during the fight. Cales was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was given a $200,000 bond and will appear in court on Tuesday.