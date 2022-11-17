SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) – Seymour police made a second arrest Wednesday in connection to a double fatal car crash that occurred last year on Route 67.

The fatal hit-and-run occurred on Dec. 10, 2021 around 6 p.m. when two 81-year-old pedestrians were stuck while leaving a wake at the Miller-Ward Funeral home in Seymour on Route 67.

An off-duty police officer was helping the two cross the street when a car hit them, according to authorities. The officer was able to move out of the way in time before being hit, himself.

Barbara and James Tamborra, both 81, died from injuries resulting from the crash.

Man arrested in Seymour fatal hit-and-run had a one-way ticket to Mexico

The next day, 24-year-old Jair Irogoyen-Flores was arrested for leaving the scene.

Seymour police secured an arrest warrant for Riqui Irigyen-Flores, 31, of West Haven, Wednesday. Police said he helped his brother hide the car that was involved in the fatal crash.

Mugshot of Riqui Irigoyen Flores (Image courtesy of Seymour Police Department)

Police said Riqui Irigoyen-Flores had direct knowledge his brother was responsible for the fatal crash. Officer said Riqui hid the car on his property for two nights after the crash.

Riqui also helped his brother get a similar car so he could avoid detection, according to the police

Riqui Irigoyen Flores was charged with third-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and interfering with officers.

Riqui Irigoyen Flores was held on a $250,000 court-set bond and appeared Thursday in Derby Superior Court.