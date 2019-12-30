Sharon Stone kicked off Bumble after users reported her profile as fake

(CNN) — Actress Sharon Stone is back on Bumble after the dating app blocked her profile.

In a tweet, Stone said users reported her account as fake and that it couldn’t possibly be her.

She asked Bumble, “don’t shut me out of the hive.”

The service sorted things out and reactivated her profile, saying “there can only be one Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true.”

Stone has been married twice.

Last year, she said she is looking for an actual partnership, which she says is hard to find.

