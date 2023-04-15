SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton police arrested Francisco Delgado, 33, on Saturday and charged him with third-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer.

On Friday, an elderly woman was at the post office when an unknown male entered the backseat of her car and asked her to give him money. The woman gave him money, and he told her to get out of the car. He then drove away with her car.

The woman was not injured and there was no weapon displayed. Detectives identified Delgado as a suspect shortly after.

Shelton police found the stolen vehicle on Howe Avenue while Delgado was driving it. Delgado was apprehended after a foot pursuit.