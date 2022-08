SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Shelton community and surrounding towns are desperately searching for a dog that went missing on July 21.

Louie, a 5-year-old male pit mix, was last seen on Waverly Road in Shelton. He was rescued from a shelter in Bridgeport 5 years ago.

There is a $5,000 reward for his safe return with no questions asked.

His family asks that if you see Louie, do not call out or chase after him. Contact 203-246-6628 immediately if spotted.

