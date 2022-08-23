SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault, according to police.

Shelton police said on Tuesday, 46-year-old Lisa Daubenhauser of Seymour was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license.

Police said the arrest stems from a complaint from a woman who stated she received a massage at M Spa in Shelton. The victim told police during the massage, Daubenhauser touched her inappropriately and made lewd comments toward her.

Shelton police learned that Daubenhauser did not have a license to practice massage therapy.

Daubenhauser was released on a $5,000 bond and will be in court on Wednesday.

Shelton police said this is an ongoing investigation and are asking anyone who may have had a similar experience to contact police at 203-924-1544.