SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton Public Schools has announced that the first day of school will be delayed.

On Friday, officials said that students would not be returning to school on September 3 because of transportation issues.

A statement said the delay was caused because the city-run Shelton School Transportation Services project was not ready.

They anticipate being open on September 4.

Officials asked that residents don’t place blame or “throw rocks.”