Shelton students involved in alleged blackface post apologize to school

Photo that appeared on Snapchat

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut school superintendent says students responsible for a social media post of a person in blackface have been identified and apologized during a school assembly.

Shelton Superintendent Chris Clouet tells Hearst Media Connecticut the girls responsible apologized Friday at Shelton Intermediate School, the town’s middle school. He says the apology featured a PowerPoint presentation, during which a detailed history and meaning of blackface in the African American community was shown.

No names were disclosed.

The photo that appeared on Snapchat last week showed what appeared to be a girl with a black substance on her face. The photo is captioned with a racial slur and the person is making obscene gestures.

Principal Dina Marks said the “unfortunate incident does not reflect our school values.”

