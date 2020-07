NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police were called to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Rosette and Wilson streets in the Hill neighborhood on Friday evening.

According to New Haven police, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you more information as it becomes available.