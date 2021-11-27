Shoppers stay local during Small Business Saturday in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Small Business Saturday took over the town of Glastonbury today, giving shoppers the chance to support local businesses ahead of the holiday season.

Glastonbury Town Center was packed with tents today with vendors selling everything from books and organic candles to jewelry and trinkets. There were even elves wrapping gifts.

“We really didnt know about it and we happened to be driving by and stop and take a look and everything has been great,” a shopper named Rosa Courtemanche told WTNH.

Meghan Hayden, the owner of Riverbend Bookshop, said that it’s “incredible to be here today.”

“We’ve been so delighted that our community supported us even through these last few really difficult years,” Hayden said.

The event, which also included some local food, ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“There’s been a good turnout so far,” Gary Wolfradt of Foxglove Soap Company said during the event. “People are supporting small local businesses more than ever and it’s great to see.”

Among Glastonbury, West Hartford, Middletown, and New Haven were among the towns that participated in SBS this weekend.