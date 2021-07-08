Shoreline towns are preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – New London County is preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa.

Gravel Street in Mystic is an area that usually does flood when there are some big storms coming in.

The Groton Public Works Director says they are prepared for what may happen throughout the town. They are using street sweepers to make sure the catch basins are all clear, so any water can easily flow down them.

They are also sharpening their chainsaws in case they need them to remove any downed trees. Crews will be on standby if they need to come in early.

“We’re anticipating some flooding in especially low-lying areas because the storm is predicted to hit tomorrow morning and we have high tide around 10 a.m., so that’s going to be troublesome for some of those areas,” said Greg Hanover, Director of Public Works in Groton.

The public works crew has a garage full of signs and sandbags for any occasion or really any emergency in town.