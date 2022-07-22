Oxygenics showerheads rely on a unique design to maximize water pressure and minimize flow rate by infusing oxygen into the water stream.

Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Water is asking clients out of a water system in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook to voluntarily reduce water usage by 15%.

The water system is quickly approaching a drought watch according to a release from Connecticut Water. It is the second of four levels in their drought response plan.

The reduction in water usage will help extend available water supplies to meet essential public health and safety needs.

Connecticut Water is asking those in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook to help conserve water by using the following tips:

Stop watering lawns

Shutoff automatic irrigation systems

Fix leaking fixtures

Minimize all other unnecessary outdoor water use

Cover swimming pools to reduce evaporation

Take shorter showers

Flush the toilet less often

If usage is not reduced, or if the state does not receive much-needed rain, more stringent measures will need to be taken.

For more information and conservation ideas, please the Connecticut Water website here.