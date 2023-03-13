EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The shoreline is expecting more than two inches of rain between Monday night and Tuesday, which could cause flooding and impact the commute to work.

The rain was mild Monday evening but on East Haven beach, the tide has been higher than normal. As the Nor’easter intensifies Tuesday, the superintendent of operations for the Department of Public Works, Charles Coyle, will be keeping a close eye on the tide.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed it doesn’t get too crazy, depending on which way the wind is blowing,” Coyle said.

Coyle said the department’s 30 crew members are ready to assist police in closing down roads that are flooded. When there’s heavy rain, flooding is common in some areas across town, like the intersection at Hemingway and Coe Avenues. He said drivers should avoid driving through any standing water.

“The water down here is all salt water so you’re not doing any good to your car,” Coyle said. “Breaks or wherever else, it just destroys them. And then you could damage to the engine, blow your engine going through it too.”

Nor’easter coming to Connecticut: Timing, snow totals, possible power outages

Coyle also advised avoiding moving downed wires or trees. The Department of Public Works and utility companies will come by to do repairs.

In West Haven, residents said rain pools on the street under the railroad track on Campbell Avenue. Customers at the West Haven Duchess Diner have watched cars get stuck there and have to get towed out.

Customer Wes Davis says he’s not worried about the storm, but closed roads are inconvenient.

“If you want to get home, you have to be creative and go in the opposite direction and work your way through all the side streets until you get over near the Kimberly Avenue bridge and then come back,” Davis said.

West Haven resident Tyrone Baker said the flooded roads by the beach impact his commute to work. But he’s more worried about the Old Field Creek overflowing into his backyard.

“We have to be concerned first and foremost, but I just hope by the grace of God that it’s not too crazy where if it comes and go, we can go about our daily business,” Baker said.