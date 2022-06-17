HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s another shortage that’s impacting women. Feminine care products are becoming harder to find on store shelves.

“It’s kind of scary to know that we might now have anything, pads or tampons because me personally if I didn’t have them, I would have to stay home. I wouldn’t be able to come to work, I wouldn’t be able to do anything,” said Tonija Young.

Tonija young works at Apex Pharmacy in Hamden and is worried about this latest shortage. Tampons and pads are becoming harder to find. The pharmacy owner says getting all supplies at his store is a real challenge.

ABC News reports the shortage is stemming from a number of factors, including staffing issues at factories, transportation delays, and the rising cost of materials like cotton and plastic.

“I think we should get them sent to our homes, to be honest. I don’t understand how something like this could happen,” Young said.

Connecticut State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest says something needs to be done to address the issue.

“When individuals can’t access feminine hygiene products, they often times have to take time out of work, they miss school, they miss their everyday activities, and so it’s going to have quite a negative impact on individuals throughout this state,” Gilchrest said.

Retailers like CVS acknowledged the shortage, releasing a statement that says:

“We’re working with our suppliers to ensure we have an ample supply of tampons in our stores. In recent weeks, there have been instances when suppliers haven’t been able to fulfill the full quantities of orders placed. If a local store is temporarily out of specific products, we work to replenish those items as quickly as possible.”

Tampon prices are up nearly 10 percent and pads are up 8 percent, according to Bloomberg.

“I think the more of us who speak up and talk about how this is a normal part of life, that we should all take action to ensure that all women get access to these supplies,” Gilchrest said.

Manufacturers like Tampax are saying that they’re working 24/7 to try to get products back on store shelves, but there’s no word yet on when things will get back to normal.